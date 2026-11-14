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The Cleveland Cavaliers got absolutely carved up by the Miami Heat last night, falling 133-121 in Miami, in a game that screamed trouble from the opening tip. Miami’s All-Star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo went absolutely nuclear, combining for a staggering 74 points and exposing Cleveland’s biggest defensive vulnerability.

Mobley Out, Mismatches Everywhere

The injury report hit Cleveland hard even before the game, with Evan Mobley announced out on Thursday due to a toe injury. And let me tell you, Miami saw that news and probably started salivating. Without Mobley, the Cavaliers were severely lacking bigs, and the Heat’s lineup, boasting both Adebayo and Antetokounmpo, was ready to feast. Early on, it looked like the Cavs might hold their own, but as the game progressed, their issues just compounded. Miami’s All-Star pairing just ran downhill all night, creating huge problems Cleveland simply didn’t have the personnel to stop. Smaller wings and guards were constantly getting tossed into switches, leading to massive mismatches that gave Giannis and Bam wide open looks. Antetokounmpo dropped 37 points on an insane 15-for-20 shooting, and Adebayo matched him with 37 points of his own on 13-for-19 shooting. That kind of efficiency is just brutal. The Heat ended up with a dominant 54 points in the paint, while Cleveland could only muster 40. Without Mobley’s defensive presence, the Cavs just weren’t up to the task.

Outside Shooting Won’t Cut It

On offense, the Cavaliers were too dependent on outside shooting. James Harden put up a decent 20 points, and Donovan Mitchell added 25, but their efforts weren’t enough to counteract Miami’s inside dominance. Relying heavily on just one big man on the floor throughout the game might work against some teams, but not against a frontcourt like Miami’s. While some guys stepped up, it was too little, too late. Tyrese Proctor had 22 points, Meleek Thomas added 12, and Jaylon Tyson contributed 16, all with timely buckets and reliable shooting. But even with those bright spots, the Cavaliers were playing catch-up for the entire second half.

This loss stings. It felt like Cleveland was just starting to turn the page on those early season struggles after a big win against the New York Knicks, generating some positive momentum. But losing Mobley and then running into an imposing frontcourt like Miami’s just halted any forward progress. The Cavaliers need to turn things around quick when they face the Dallas Mavericks Saturday night in Cleveland.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.