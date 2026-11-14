Mls logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Sounders injuries are piling up, and it is going to seriously impact the upcoming play-in match against RSL. That is the word from Niko and Jeremiah, who just dropped some critical updates that the Emerald City needs to hear.

On-Field Battles & Injury Woes

The big news coming out from Niko and Jeremiah is all about those injury updates. These are not just minor bumps and bruises, folks. They are serious enough that they will directly affect how our boys play in the crucial play-in match coming up against RSL. You know every player matters when you are battling to advance, and these injuries are casting a real shadow over that game.

Front Office Moves and MLS Vision

And the drama is not just on the field. Niko and Jeremiah also tackled the front office situation, specifically the GM vote for Craig Waibel. They discussed the most likely outcome there, and that is a conversation every Sounders fan needs to follow closely. What happens there shapes the future of our club off the pitch. Adding another layer, Niko and Jeremiah talked to former Sounders GM Garth Lagerwey, who weighed in with his thoughts on the future of MLS. It is always worth a listen coming from someone who has been at the helm of a club like ours, giving us a look at the bigger picture beyond just the Sounders.

It is clear, Sounders fans, that the path ahead is filled with critical moments, from that upcoming play-in match against RSL to decisions in the front office. The future of our club, both near and long-term, is absolutely in focus right now. We need to stay locked in!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Sounder at Heart.