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East Lincoln absolutely hammered Forest Hills 49-16 in Round 2 of the NCHSAA 5A West playoffs, punching their ticket to the regional quarterfinals, but the celebratory mood took a gut punch when star Jaxon Dollar exited the game with an injury in the first half. It was a dominant performance on their home turf, but the specter of Dollar’s status now looms large over their next challenge.

A First-Half Fireworks Show That Left Opponents Spinning

Davis Beam and Jaxon Dollar, the Mustang duo who have given fans so many fireworks at David Clark Stadium, put on one last show for old times’ sake. The explosions started on the very first play of the game when Dollar scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown. He wasn’t done there, snagging a 13-yard touchdown pass from Beam on the Mustangs’ next possession. This was just a taste of the first-half onslaught. East Lincoln piled up 49 points, scoring on each of their first six possessions. Beam was slinging it, racking up three touchdown passes, connecting with Cooper Harpster, Tyson Maggs, and of course, Dollar. Not content with just throwing, Beam also ran for two touchdowns himself, with Harpster adding another one on the ground. Coach David Lubowicz couldn’t help but marvel, saying he’s “coached defense a long time, and I don’t know how you can keep up with an offense that dynamic. There are so many weapons, and we have so many great kids. It all just fits perfectly.” This team has now won 10 games for a second straight season, and you can see why.

Defense Stepped Up, But Dollar’s Injury A Major Concern

While the offense was busy lighting up the scoreboard, the East Lincoln defense was feasting, too. They forced five Forest Hills turnovers in the first half alone, including three interceptions. Lubowicz was pumped about the defensive effort, calling it “a big step for us” after some struggles late in the season. Everything seemed to be going perfectly until the only real damper on the night: Dollar’s injury late in the first half. The Georgia commit is a massive piece of this team, and seeing him leave the game sent a shiver through the crowd. Lubowicz was cautiously optimistic about Dollar’s prognosis, mentioning that the doctor looked at him before halftime and the news was positive. He even said they were “a series from taking him out anyhow.” Still, he admitted they’ll know more in the coming days. The coach knows what Dollar brings, stating simply, “Dollar is strong and tough.”

Now, the Mustangs hit the road for Round 3, facing a regional quarterfinal matchup against second-ranked Franklin. That’s a long bus ride to a tough game, and the big question hanging over everything is Jaxon Dollar’s status. Can this incredibly dynamic offense keep rolling, and can the defense continue its improved play, with or without one of their top stars on the field? This next game is going to be a huge test.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.