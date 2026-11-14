Ncaaf on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

#18 USC is staring down the barrel of a season-defining matchup this Saturday, heading to Bloomington to face #9 Indiana, who are only giving up a jaw-dropping 12.4 points per game. This is big, folks. The Big Ten is wide open, and if USC wants any shot at the playoff conversation, they HAVE to pull off the upset.

The Hoosiers’ Defensive Wall and Banged-Up QB

The Indiana Hoosiers are coming off a much-needed bye week, sitting pretty at 8-1 overall and 5-1 in conference play. Don’t let their ranking drop from #4 to #9 fool you. That move, despite them not even playing, has clearly lit a fire under head coach Curt Cignetti, judging by his X posts. What has been absolutely lights out for the Hoosiers is their defense, which ranks 4th nationally. They’ve held eight of their nine opponents to 19 points or fewer, and frankly, this is arguably the toughest defense #18 USC has faced all season.

On offense, it’s a bit more complicated. Quarterback Josh Hoover is set to start, but the dude has been playing banged up for a few games. He threw both of his interceptions in his last two outings, where he also put up his two lowest passing yard totals, 89 and 111. So that bye week? Crucial for Hoover and this offense to regroup. They’ll also be without Turbo Richard, who hasn’t been the same since his first five games, averaging 39.5 rushing yards. The offense has been leaning hard on running back Lee Beebe Jr., who’s churned out 84 and 56 yards in his last two games. And expect receivers Nick Marsh and Charlie Becker to get plenty of looks, especially since they both scored in Indiana’s 23-16 overtime win against Minnesota. These three,Beebe, Marsh, and Becker,are expected to contribute at least 70% of the Hoosiers’ yards against USC.

USC’s Uphill Battle and Playoff Stakes

For #18 USC, this game is 100-percent essential to get into the playoff conversation. Their only ranked win this year came two weeks ago when they beat #2 Ohio State 30-18. That was a statement, no doubt. But their losses to Oregon (42-27) and Wisconsin (24-7) were also two of their three lowest-scoring games this season. Jayden Maiava and the Trojans are walking into Memorial Stadium for the first time in 45 years, and it’s not going to be an easy walk. After Indiana, they still have Maryland and then #4 UCLA to finish their season. The stakes couldn’t be higher.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings are seeing this as a tough road trip for the Trojans, too. Indiana is currently favored by 9.5 points (-112), with a moneyline of -345 compared to USC’s +275. The total points for the game are set at 50.5. All signs point to a defensive slugfest, especially with Indiana’s stellar D.

This Saturday, November 14, at 3:30 PM Eastern on CBS, is not just another game. It’s a potential bracket-buster. For USC, it’s about staying alive in the playoff hunt. For Indiana, it’s about proving their #9 ranking is still too low and keeping that fiery momentum going after their coach’s X posts. Get ready for an absolute battle in Bloomington!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.