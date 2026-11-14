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Sean Calhoun didn’t even know he was about to make history last night when his Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Spartans ripped through Christian Brothers Academy, clinching their 13th consecutive Section 2 Division 2 boys’ volleyball championship. The top-seeded Spartans absolutely annihilated the winless CBA squad 3-0, with scores of 25-2, 25-21, and 25-17. But the real story? Calhoun, the senior setter, did it all while setting a new program assists record, and his coach kept it under wraps until the very last second.

Record-Breaking Under Wraps

Seriously, how wild is this? Calhoun, a four-year starter, only played in that dominant first set, but it was all he needed. Among his 15 assists in that opening set, the 2,905th helper of his career officially pushed him past 2011 graduate Jordan Armstrong for the most assists in Burnt Hills history. What makes it even crazier is that Coach Paul Sander kept the approaching milestone a complete secret from Calhoun!

“It’s crazy to me, thinking of all the setters who came before me, especially my brother (Aiden Calhoun). I know he’s watching this right now,” Calhoun said, totally blindsided by the reveal.

Coach Sander, what a move! He called a timeout after the record-breaking assist just to let Calhoun in on the big news. “We wanted it to be a real surprise for him, a real special event,” Sander explained. “His family knew, and the players knew, but not him. It was hard, but we kept the secret.” That’s some next-level dedication to making a moment truly special, man.

Dominance and What’s Next

Before the record even dropped, Calhoun and fellow senior Arthur Bowcutt set the tone big time. The Spartans jumped out to a ridiculous 14-0 run to start the match, including 13 consecutive service points from Calhoun himself. That record-breaking 2,905th assist? It was the final point in that insane run. Talk about clutch. Calhoun assisted on 15 of Burnt Hills’ 25 points in that opening set, just completely dictating the game from the jump.

Coach Sander knows what he’s got in Calhoun. He called him “the glue that holds it together,” and you can see why. “The setter is like the quarterback, and if you’ve got a solid setter, it makes your hitters look good,” Sander added. It’s that kind of leadership and talent that keeps this program rolling, year after year.

With their 13th straight sectional title secured, Burnt Hills (now 15-2 overall) isn’t resting on its laurels. Calhoun’s mind is already on the next prize. “The only thing on my mind was states,” he declared. “I want states.” You gotta love that fire, right? After Calhoun and Bowcutt did their thing in the first set, the team’s reserves took over for the final two sets to officially punch their ticket.

Now, the Spartans are headed to Rochester next weekend for the Division 2 state tournament. With a leader like Sean Calhoun setting records and demanding more, you know this team is locked in. Can they bring home that state title for Burnt Hills? You better believe they’re gonna try!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.