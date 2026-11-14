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Lehigh snagged a tight 65-60 victory over Marist on Friday, with Hank Alvey’s 16 points leading the charge in a real nail-biter. The Mountain Hawks, now sitting at 2-2, battled hard in Bethlehem, Pa., to shut down a determined Marist squad.

Alvey Leads Lehigh, Vazquez Delivers the Dagger

Hank Alvey wasn’t just scoring, he was hustling too, pulling down seven rebounds to go with his 16 points. But he wasn’t alone carrying the load. Joshua Ingram dropped 14 points, showing off some serious efficiency, hitting 5 of 7 from the field and draining 4 of 5 free throws. Tshibola chipped in with five points in the first half to help build that early lead. The game changer, though? That was Jalen Vazquez. With just 1:55 left in the second half, Vazquez drove and hit a layup that put Lehigh up 58-56, taking the lead for good. Talk about clutch when it mattered most.

Marist’s Big Nights Fall Short

The Red Foxes (1-3) had some guys absolutely balling out, but it wasn’t enough to get past Lehigh. Dywane Chess was a beast, putting up a game-high 19 points and grabbing eight boards. Jadin Collins wasn’t far behind with 18 points, and Jordan Gabriel added 14 points plus six rebounds. Those are solid numbers, but the team couldn’t seal the deal. They battled back, making it tight down the stretch, but that crucial layup from Vazquez proved to be the difference maker after Lehigh went into the half with a 30-23 lead.

What’s next for these teams? Marist is heading to Army on Tuesday, and Lehigh will visit Mount St. Mary’s, also on Tuesday. Both squads will be looking to build on, or bounce back from, this Friday night showdown.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.