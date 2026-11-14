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Friday’s FAA ground stop, though finally lifted by evening, absolutely rocked college football’s entire weekend schedule, leading to multiple kickoff postponements across the country. Teams were left scrambling, forced into last-minute bus rides, late-night travel, or even delaying flights until Saturday morning, a total mess that has already pushed back six matchups. The ripple effect from those hours-long delays meant some programs couldn’t get off the ground, causing a domino effect on Saturday’s slate.

Cross-Country Headaches and SEC Shuffle

Talk about a nightmare travel day for Arizona State. The Sun Devils were geared up to fly to Orlando Friday afternoon to face UCF, originally slated for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Nope, the FAA ground stop forced them to deplane and head back to campus. Now, they are flying out Saturday morning, pushing their Big 12 showdown with the Knights back two full hours to a 5:30 p.m. ET start, per Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger. That’s a brutal cross-country haul, and it is going to test them right out of the gate. As a direct result of that shift, the Kansas-West Virginia game, which thankfully didn’t have any travel issues, got bumped from its 5:30 p.m. ET slot up to 3:30 p.m. ET. Catch Arizona State-UCF on ESPNU, while Kansas-WVU will now hit ESPN2.

Meanwhile, the SEC had its own drama. The Auburn-Mississippi State game, originally set for a noon ET start, is now pushed way back to 4:15 p.m. ET. Auburn was one of the teams that just said “forget it” to waiting around and opted for a bus instead of a plane. But a late night on the road and a long bus ride definitely played a part in that kickoff time adjustment. The TV network for that one is still TBD, but you know those players are feeling that bus lag.

More Conference Games Caught in the Air Traffic Nightmare

The American Conference got hit hard too, announcing two matchups had to be postponed thanks to the ground stoppage. Tulane, who was supposed to kick off against Rice at 2 p.m. ET, will now play the Owls at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Green Wave also jumped on buses to get into Texas, but that late-night drive likely led to their delayed start. And if you were planning to watch FAU at Tulsa, get ready for a much later night, as that game got pushed from 3:30 p.m. ET all the way to 7:15 p.m. ET. Both Tulane-Rice and FAU-Tulsa will be airing on ESPN+, assuming no more travel hiccups, of course.

With so many teams either flying super late or literally getting on planes this Saturday morning, you just know more game delays are probably coming down the pipeline. Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reports that BYU-Baylor and Utah-Arizona are both expected to be pushed to later kickoffs, with Baylor and Arizona among those stuck on the ground Friday. Keep an eye out for those updated times, because this chaos is far from over.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.