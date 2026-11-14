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Germany absolutely needed two wins to advance in the UEFA Nations League knockout stage, and Jürgen Klopp’s squad kicked things off with a crucial 3-1 victory over Serbia. Germany dominated that match all night, so they are definitely on the right track!

Klopp’s Ruthless Roster Decisions Are Getting Real

Remember back when Klopp had a huge, massive roster for his first international window? Yeah, that’s ancient history. He’s been collapsing that down to one “playable unit” and he’s not messing around. As the margins narrow, he’s going to keep shrinking the squad, all to maximize playing time for the absolute best players. He even broke down his decision-making process after the Serbia game, telling @iMiaSanMia exactly what went down.

“When you make decisions, you look at all 11 players and consider who’s covered how much ground and who you should take off,” Klopp explained. He had a specific plan, too: “We had actually wanted to take Derry [Scherhant] off and bring Said El Mala on.” But then, classic football drama, “Gruda was having a bit of cramp or something like that, so I can’t just send Said back and tell him to sit down again.” They were 3-1 up, with around 80 minutes on the clock. Klopp gets it, though. “I know it’s not particularly nice when young players don’t start or don’t get brought on. But some players were decisive today, and tomorrow it will be others.” Translation: you gotta earn those minutes, kids.

The Bayern Bench Gets a Cold Shoulder

Speaking of young players and earning minutes, let’s talk about the four Bayern Munich players who were chilling on the bench. In the second half, Klopp only used *one* of them. Tom Bischof was the chosen one, getting the nod to replace his teammate, Aleksandar Pavlović. Good for him!

But Lennart Karl, Nathaniel Brown, and Jonas Urbig? Nope. They watched the entire second half, and the final whistle, from the sidelines. That’s a tough pill to swallow when your team is winning.

“Wonderful” But Still Waiting: The Lennart Karl Story

Here’s where it gets interesting, especially for Lennart Karl. Klopp specifically singled him out in the postgame chat, calling him a “wonderful young man.” He went on to say Karl has “trained really, really well and is fully integrated into the team.” Sounds like a ringing endorsement, right?

But then comes the explanation for why the “wonderful” and “integrated” young man didn’t play: he “didn’t play today because the player who played in his position is also very good at football.” Ouch, that’s a direct shot. Still, Klopp tried to soften the blow quickly, adding, “But there will be many chances to come.” So, he’s in the team, he’s training well, he’s “wonderful,” but he’s gotta wait his turn behind another really good player. It’s a high-stakes waiting game for Karl.

Germany bagged that crucial win and is now pushing hard for the knockout stage. Klopp has made his message clear to the entire squad: perform or you’re watching from the bench. For young talents like Lennart Karl, that means every training session is an audition. Germany still needs another win to lock things down, and we’ll see who Klopp decides is “decisive” in the next matchup.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.