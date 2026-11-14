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The NC State Wolfpack closed out their home stand with a decisive 81-62 win over Troy, but the real story was Paul McNeil’s insane second-half surge, rocketing from zero points at halftime to lead the team with 16 by the final buzzer. It was a wild ride for McNeil, and it proved exactly why this Wolfpack squad is finding its early-season rhythm.

McNeil’s Unreal Second Half, Plus the Pack’s Steady Push

That first half against Troy was a grind, not gonna lie. It was fairly even, with Troy actually taking four more shots and hitting slightly better from three-point range. But the Pack kept their cool, sinking two more shots and nailing five more free throws to carve out a 9-point lead. The halftime score sat at Wolfpack 36, Troy 27. Darius Adams was absolutely on fire, hitting 5-6 for 13 points to keep things humming. Meanwhile, Paul McNeil was ice cold. Seriously, he missed every single shot, finishing the first half with zero points, two rebounds, and just one assist. You could feel the frustration, right?

But man, did things change after the break. Both teams came out with more energy in the second half. Troy briefly cut the lead to eight points in the first two minutes, making you wonder if they could actually make a run. Nope. The Wolfpack slammed the door shut, pushing their lead back into double digits and holding it there. They even stretched it out to as much as 22 points. And McNeil? What a turnaround! From literally zero points at the half, he led the team in scoring with 16 points by the time the final buzzer sounded. He also grabbed eight rebounds, dished out an assist, and got a blocked shot. That’s a huge bounce-back, especially since he sank 4-8 from beyond the arc.

This Rotation Is Locked, and the Pack’s Defense Is Getting Gritty

This game cemented something huge for the Wolfpack: the rotation is locked in. The same five guys, McNeil, Evans, Edmead, Adams, and Lubin, have started every game and every exhibition. That unit is in cement. And off the bench, we’re seeing a clear pattern too: Hammond comes in as the guard, Yalaho as the forward, and Wilkins as the big man. These eight players are the core, getting almost all the significant minutes, even against a team like Troy. They’ve proven to be the best eight players on the squad.

The overall takeaways from this win are seriously encouraging. The defense continues to improve, holding Troy to a tough 34% from the field and 33% from three. That’s getting gritty. Rebounding also looked way better, even if Troy was a smaller team, with the Pack winning the battle 44-31 overall and grabbing 15 offensive boards to Troy’s 11. Plus, 19 assists on 25 made shots? That’s excellent ball movement. And only seven turnovers for the entire game? Super clean play. Individually, Ven Lubin had another monster game, grabbing a double-double with 15 points and a team-leading 12 rebounds, plus three blocks to lead the team there too. Preston Edmead led the assists with seven, and Kyle Evans got back on track with two blocks of his own.

This win isn’t just a notch in the column; it solidifies the early season rotation and shows some serious grit. With McNeil proving he can bounce back huge, and the defense tightening up, what’s next for this squad looks exciting.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.