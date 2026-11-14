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Okay, this is what we’re talking about! Wright State is straight-up dominating, racking up their fourth straight win Friday with a massive 90-66 victory over Samford. At the heart of it all was Ilija Milijasevic, who absolutely went off with 17 points, setting the tone for their continued undefeated run.

Milijasevic Leads the Charge for the Undefeated Raiders

Milijasevic wasn’t just scoring either. He snagged eight rebounds and swiped three steals, showing he’s a force all over the court. This guy is making a statement early in the season, proving why the Raiders are sitting pretty at 4-0. But he wasn’t alone in bringing the heat. Kellen Pickett had himself a night, dropping 16 points. He was efficient, hitting 5 of 11 from the field, including a sweet 2-for-4 from deep, and went perfect from the line, 4-for-4. Plus, Pickett added seven rebounds and dished out six assists. Talk about stuffing the stat sheet! Andrea Holden also chipped in a huge 14 points, shooting 7-for-11 from the field, and grabbed seven boards. This team is clicking.

Samford Fights Back, But It Wasn’t Enough

The Samford Bulldogs, now sitting at a 1-2 record, had some bright spots despite the tough loss. Will Shaver put up a solid 15 points and had three blocks, trying to rally his squad. Cooper Noard added 10 points and picked up two steals, showing some hustle on defense. Ty Davis also contributed nine points. They fought, no doubt, but Wright State was just too much to handle on Friday.

What’s Next for Both Squads

The Raiders are riding high on this 4-0 start, and they’ll look to keep that momentum going when they host Malone this coming Wednesday. Can they keep the undefeated dream alive? Samford, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back and get their season back on track when they visit South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday. It’s still early, but every game counts!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.