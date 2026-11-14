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A nationwide ground stop has absolutely slammed air travel, canceling over 5,000 flights and throwing a massive wrench into the NBA schedule. While the Dallas Mavericks, fresh off a brutal near 40-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, are already in Cleveland for their Saturday night matchup, the Cavaliers are stuck playing an NBA Cup game against the Miami Heat on Friday night, and flying home afterward looks “seemingly impossible.”

The Travel Nightmare Is Real, And It’s Messing With The Schedule

Seriously, this is wild. If you weren’t glued to the news, you might not know that air travel across the entire country is basically paralyzed. We’re talking more than 5,000 canceled flights, and that number is just gonna keep climbing. For the Mavericks, who had won three straight before that Minnesota beatdown, they’ve actually landed in Cleveland and are good to go for Saturday. Good for them, right? Not so fast.

The Cavaliers are currently down in Miami, battling the Heat in an NBA Cup contest. And yeah, trying to catch a flight back to Cleveland on Friday night? That’s a non-starter. So, the question is huge: if Cleveland can’t get back home until mid-day Saturday, what then? Does the league push the tipoff back to give them a chance to, you know, actually get some rest and maybe find their uniforms? The problem is the Mavs have another game waiting for them in Boston on Sunday evening, so there isn’t much wiggle room to reschedule. This is a mess, and we’re all waiting to see how the league handles such an abnormal situation.

Dallas Needs A Defensive Overhaul, And Fast

Now, let’s talk about the Mavericks’ actual play. That Thursday night game against Minnesota? Man, they got absolutely demolished. Even without Anthony Edwards, the Wolves are a good team, but getting smoked by almost 40 points, that’s just disheartening. This Mavs squad, with guys like Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving leading the charge, shouldn’t be known for losing, and they’re gonna need that pride against a very solid Cavs team, whenever they actually get to play them.

The biggest thing for Dallas has to be their defense. It just fell apart on Thursday. The Timberwolves were raining threes on them, but it wasn’t just that: the Mavs were also giving up wide open lanes straight to the rim. From the end of the first quarter onward, it looked like they had zero interest in defending anything. It starts at the top, and Cooper Flagg simply has to step up on the defensive end if this team wants a real shot. Everyone else needs to follow suit and take some pride in stopping the other team. If the defense clicks, the offense will get more chances to push the pace, and they’ll definitely need that against a good Cleveland team.

So, how does this all play out? We’ve got the Dallas Mavericks, looking to shake off a brutal loss, facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who might be rolling straight from a Miami airport gate to the arena. Tipoff is still scheduled for just after 6:30 p.m. CT. If you’re local to Dallas, you can catch it on KFAA Channel 29 or the Mavs TV app. For everyone else, NBA League Pass is your friend. On the radio, 105.3 The Fan will have the call. Get ready, because this game has more drama than usual before it even starts.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Mavs Moneyball.