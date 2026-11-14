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George Washington absolutely dismantled Harvard 85-57 on Friday night, pushing their undefeated record to a stunning 4-0. This wasn’t just a win; it was a statement, especially with Jean Aranguren hitting everything he threw up, going a perfect 5-for-5 from the field and 5-for-5 from the line for 16 points. Talk about locking in!

Revolutionaries Owned the Second Half

Omari Witherspoon was a force all night for the Revolutionaries, dropping 16 points himself, grabbing six boards, and picking up three steals. But it was the whole team that clicked, particularly after the break. Felix Kossaras came alive in the second half, leading George Washington with 11 points in that frame, ultimately finishing with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field, including three crucial buckets from deep. The Revolutionaries took the lead with 9:28 left in the first half and never gave it back, going into halftime up 40-33 thanks to Aranguren’s 14 first-half points. But the real show started in the final half. They ripped off a 7-0 run that blew a tight five-point game wide open, pushing it to a 12-point advantage. By the time the buzzer sounded, George Washington had outscored Harvard by a staggering 21 points in the second half alone. That’s how you put a team away!

Harvard’s Crimson Could Not Keep Up

Harvard’s Robert Hinton tried to keep his team in it, leading the Crimson with 19 points and two steals. Thomas Batties II chipped in with 10 points and Jason Singleton added nine, but it wasn’t enough to stem the George Washington tide. Harvard falls to 2-2 on the season, and it’s clear they just couldn’t find an answer once George Washington got rolling. They started trailing midway through the first half and just never recovered, watching that seven-point halftime deficit balloon into a full-blown rout.

Next up, George Washington will host Ferrum on Monday, looking to keep that undefeated streak alive. Harvard, meanwhile, has to regroup fast as they visit American on Sunday. That’s a quick turnaround after a tough loss, and they’ll need to figure out how to handle a dominant second-half surge if they want to get back to winning ways.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.