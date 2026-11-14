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Our Kraken Just Took a 4-1 Knockout Punch From Carolina
By Daniel Worbowski,12 days ago
The Seattle Kraken fell hard tonight, taking a tough 4-1 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes. That’s a gut punch no one in the Emerald City wanted to see.
Early Season Reality Check
Look, it’s early in the regular season, but a 4-1 defeat, especially at home, stings. Our boys have to dig deep after a result like that. This is the kind of game you need to learn from fast, put behind you, and focus on what’s next. We know what this team is capable of, and we need to see that fire ignite.
Looking Ahead
No matter the score, the Kraken always fight. We don’t have the details on the next game yet, but you know the guys will be back on the ice, ready to prove themselves. We’re right there with them, cheering ’em on, waiting to see that grit we know they have. Let’s get it.
This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.
Originally reported by Lighthouse Hockey.