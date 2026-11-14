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Mizzou volleyball didn’t just snag another Southeastern Conference victory Thursday night, they straight up earned a hard-fought 3-2 road win against Oklahoma. This wasn’t just another notch in the win column, folks, this was a major momentum builder for their NCAA Tournament résumé as the regular season rapidly approaches its conclusion.

Tigers Claw Back from Early Deficit for Crucial Road Win

The Tigers, now sitting at 16-10 overall and 9-5 in the SEC, went into McCasland Field House and walked out with a massive win over the Sooners (12-11, 5-9 SEC). They had to battle for it, too. After dropping the opening set 25-19, it felt like things could go sideways, but Mizzou responded big time with a 25-21 second-set performance to even things up. Then they duked it out in a super competitive third set, pulling out a 26-24 win to take a 2-1 lead. Oklahoma wasn’t going down easy, forcing a deciding fifth set with a 25-20 win in the fourth, but when the game was on the line, Mizzou delivered. They controlled that final frame, winning 15-9 to secure the road victory. That’s how you get it done away from home.

Johnson’s Offense and Smith’s Blocks Power the Comeback

Talk about production throughout the lineup! Kimani Johnson absolutely led the charge offensively for Mizzou, smashing 12 kills on 31 attempts for a killer .323 hitting percentage. Paige Felder chipped in with nine kills, and Lydia Stahley added seven. Maca Lobaglio even got in on the action with five kills. As a team, Mizzou racked up 45 kills and an impressive 11 total blocks. Eva Smith was a force at the net, recording four kills and a whopping eight total blocks, including one solo block.

On the distribution side, Nina Mandovic ran the offense with 25 assists, while Sierra Dudley added 15. The back row was anchored by Ainoah Cruz, who dug out 15 balls, with Zoey Matias Lopez contributing six. That defensive effort was critical, especially against an Oklahoma offense that pounded out 77 kills, with four players hitting double digits, led by Alyssa Flack’s 19. Mizzou found a way to limit that production when it mattered most, and that’s the sign of a serious team.

Why This Win Changes Everything for Tournament Hopes

This isn’t just about conference standings. This 9-5 SEC record means Mizzou is making a very strong case for an NCAA Tournament appearance. Road victories against conference opponents, especially tough, five-set grinders like this one, seriously strengthen a postseason résumé. The selection committee looks for exactly this kind of performance when they’re evaluating teams for at-large bids. Mizzou still has work ahead, no doubt, but taking care of business in Norman provides another huge opportunity to separate themselves in a competitive SEC race. Winning away from home, battling through five sets, it just shows this team can handle pressure when it counts.

Next up, it’s the final regular season match on Sunday. Every single result matters, and Mizzou just added another vital piece to their postseason push. They’re trying to avenge that postseason-less ghost from last season, and they are looking good.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.