Ncaaf on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Ohio State’s Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff dreams are clinging to life support after two straight embarrassing losses. It’s almost time for another Ohio State football Saturday, and the Buckeyes simply have to find a way to put on a better showing than what we’ve seen the last couple of weeks.

Two Weeks of Pain, Now What?

Two awful efforts led directly to those losses, and it’s put this team in a truly desperate spot. The goals of making it to the Big Ten title game and into the College Football Playoff feel like they’re barely breathing. Every week, the Ohio State creative team drops the uniform combination for that week’s matchup. With a whole new set of uniforms to pick from this year, it’s not a given what they’ll roll out anymore. So, what’s the play when everything is on the line?

Sticking to the Core

It looks like the Buckeyes are keeping it simple, going with the core home uniform everyone knows. That means we’re getting the traditional scarlet jerseys paired with gray pants. Of course, they’ve got those silver sleeves implemented this year, which adds a little something new, but there’s no doubt fans will recognize Ohio State instantly when they tune in around Noon ET. Let’s just hope the play on the field matches the tradition of the uniform.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.