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Ohio State’s hopes for the Big Ten Championship and a shot at the College Football Playoff? Yeah, they are officially on life support right now after two straight weeks of embarrassing losses. Now, with a crucial matchup against Northwestern looming, the Buckeyes have announced their uniform for Saturday: the classic scarlet jerseys paired with gray pants, complete with those new silver sleeves we’ve seen this year.

The Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher

Look, it’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Buckeyes. We’ve seen two performances that just weren’t up to snuff, leading to back-to-back losses. Those kinds of efforts put any championship dreams in serious jeopardy, and right now, Ohio State is teetering on the edge. Every Friday, the creative team usually drops a fresh uniform combo, sometimes keeping us guessing. But this week? They went old school.

Sticking with the Classics

So, for the Northwestern game, it’s all about tradition. Scarlet jerseys, gray pants. Nothing wild, nothing unexpected, beyond those gray,yeah, alright, *silver*,sleeves that got added this season. It’s the core home uniform everyone recognizes, hitting the field for a Noon ET kickoff. Will a return to the tried and true be enough to spark a turnaround when their season hangs by a thread?

It’s Saturday morning, get ready to tune in, because this team desperately needs to put on a better showing. Every play matters, every drive counts, and every snap against Northwestern could decide if those playoff dreams flatline or get a miracle revival.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.