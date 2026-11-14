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The Mississippi State vs. Auburn football game on November 14 is NOT kicking off when you thought it would, thanks to a nationwide FAA ground stoppage. What was supposed to be an 11 a.m. start on ESPN2 at Davis Wade Stadium is now pushed way back, meaning the Tigers and Bulldogs will clash at 3:15 p.m. instead.

The SEC Steps In, Chaos Ensues

This wasn’t some minor tweak, this was a direct result of a massive, nationwide issue. The SEC made the call, shifting the game in Starkville, and honestly, can you imagine the scramble behind the scenes? An 11 a.m. kick is totally different from a 3:15 p.m. one for pre-game routines, fan travel, everything. And while we know the new time, the TV channel for that later slot is still to be determined. Talk about last-minute drama.

Auburn’s Pre-Game Nightmare Is Real

If you thought a time change was the only headache, think again. Auburn’s road trip to Starkville turned into a logistical nightmare because of that same FAA ground stop. Instead of flying, the Tigers had to bus all the way to Tupelo. That’s a brutal pivot, and it absolutely wrecked their schedule. They reportedly didn’t even get to their hotel until late on November 13. Imagine trying to get your head right for a huge SEC matchup after that kind of travel ordeal. It’s a massive disadvantage, and Mississippi State’s ready to pounce.

So, when that 3:15 p.m. kickoff finally hits, remember what Auburn went through to get there. Their preparation is definitely compromised, and the Bulldogs have a home field advantage that became a whole lot bigger. Every snap of this game is going to feel different now, a direct consequence of a chaotic pre-game journey. Get ready, because this one is now even more unpredictable.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.