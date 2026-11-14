Ncaaf on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The Eastern Washington football team’s game this Saturday against Utah Tech is officially in question after an absolutely wild Federal Aviation Administration nationwide ground stop blocked the Eagles from making their scheduled charter flight on Friday. This isn’t just a minor delay, folks, this is a full-blown travel nightmare for college football programs trying to play their games this weekend.

EWU’s Saturday Showdown in Limbo

Eastern Washington was set to fly out of Spokane International Airport early Friday afternoon, on a charter flight with Allegiant Airlines, heading straight to St. George, Utah. Their game against Utah Tech is scheduled for 1 p.m. Pacific time Saturday. But with the FAA throwing a wrench into everything, that flight never took off. Tim Collins, the EWU athletics director, sent a text to The Spokesman-Review saying that if the team can’t fly today but manages to get out Saturday morning, the kickoff time could get pushed back later in the day. What a stressful scramble for the Eagles, trying to figure out if they can even get to their game!

Big Sky Chaos: Idaho’s Game Also Hit Hard

This isn’t just an Eastern Washington problem either. The Big Sky Conference had one game on Friday night, Southern Utah at Portland State, and five more scheduled for Saturday. Out of those five road teams, only Idaho State, heading to Montana, was planning to bus. That means Montana State, Weber State, UC Davis, and Eastern Washington all had flights scheduled. And guess what? None of those flights left before the FAA ground stop.

The Idaho-UC Davis game is another one totally up in the air. An official within Idaho athletics confirmed that their game won’t kick off any earlier than 5 p.m., a significant shift from its original 1 p.m. start. Can you imagine prepping all week for a specific game time, only for the entire schedule to be thrown into doubt by something completely outside of sports? What a mess for these programs and the Big Sky. This story is still developing, so buckle up, because Saturday’s college football schedule is truly anyone’s guess right now.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.