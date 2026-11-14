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The Milwaukee Bucks are really struggling, falling to a dismal 1-12 overall record and a crushing 0-2 in the NBA Cup after losing to the Orlando Magic 107-99. It was a competitive game, sure, but that bottom line record tells you everything you need to know about where this team is at right now.

A Slow Start, A Losing Record, But Some Bucks Still Shining

Talk about a brutal start. The Bucks came out flat, with Myles Turner fumbling the ball twice on their first two possessions. They went 1/5 from the field and only hit 1/4 from the charity stripe, letting the Magic jump out to a 12-4 lead just seven minutes in. Ousmane Dieng got a surprise start, but it didn’t spark the team early. Despite the early sloppiness, Milwaukee did respond with a 10-3 run, thanks in large part to Kel’el Ware who impacted the game early with a put-back slam and a corner triple. We even got some first-quarter Gary Trent Jr. minutes, whose elite defense was on display, but even he couldn’t stop the Magic’s momentum.

By the second quarter, things started looking up slightly for a few Bucks. Myles Turner, after those early turnovers, nailed his third three of the night, cutting the deficit to 10 with seven minutes left in the half. Tyler Herro, who started 0/5, began to cook, hitting a three, a floater, and a few free throws to get Milwaukee within six, down 34-28 halfway through the period. Rookie Nate Ament also showed some life in the third, opening the quarter with a corner three after a tough 1/6 first half. Jaime Jaquez Jr. continues to be a bright spot, leading the Bucks yet again with 22 points off the bench, shooting an efficient 8/15 from the field and a stellar 5/7 from downtown. He’s bringing it every night, even when the team around him is struggling.

Franz Wagner Was Unstoppable, and Milwaukee’s Woes Compounded

While some Bucks were finding their rhythm, the Magic simply dominated. Franz Wagner was an absolute nightmare for Milwaukee, dropping a near triple-double with 35 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds. He just carved up the visitors in the pick-and-roll all night, carrying Orlando to a 23-15 lead after the first quarter. Wagner kept pouring it on, hitting two threes early in the second to stretch Orlando’s lead to 13. Then, after the Bucks showed a little fight, the Magic closed the second quarter on an 18-8 run, showcasing their balanced attack and taking a commanding 52-36 lead into halftime.

The Bucks looked more fluid offensively in the third, but they just couldn’t get stops. Desmond Bane punished them twice from deep to give the Magic a 65-45 edge four minutes in. Milwaukee did buckle down defensively for a bit, going on a 10-0 run and playing more in transition, which was great to see. But then came the free throw issues: they made a dismal 7/15 midway through the third! That’s when Bane really started cooking again, knocking in a three plus the foul, then another three on the very next possession, blowing the margin right back out. You cannot win games when you’re giving away points at the line and letting opponents hit back-to-back clutch threes.

This 1-12 start is a brutal pill to swallow, and the free throw line issues just magnify the struggles. The Bucks have to find a way to flip the script, and fast, if they want to dig themselves out of this early-season hole. Otherwise, it’s going to be a very long year for the squad.

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Originally reported by Brew Hoop.