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The biggest sigh of relief just dropped, and it’s all thanks to coach JJ Redick. Austin Reaves, who had us all holding our breath after tweaking his heel in Wednesday’s win against the Milwaukee Bucks, is officially day-to-day. Even better? They opted against any imaging, confirming the initial X-rays were negative and ruling out any Achilles injury. Redick flat out said he considers the injury “minor.” Can you believe it? We were all braced for the worst!

From Gimpy to Good: The Wild Ride of Reaves’ Injury Scare

It all went down during that 11-point victory over the Bucks. The team was cruising, but then BAM, two injury scares. First, Luka Doncic landed awkwardly on Kyle Kuzma’s foot in the fourth quarter, tweaking his right ankle. Then, in the third, Reaves hit a dunk and came up totally gimpy, forcing him out of the game with that heel injury. Talk about a gut punch when you’re watching the game! Initial reports were vague, and the worry was real. But then ESPN insider Shams Charania reported Doncic woke up pain-free, and now Redick has delivered the ultimate news on Reaves. We thought we might lose him for weeks, and instead, it’s just a day-to-day thing.

Reaves’ Monster Season is Why We Were All Sweating

Let’s be real, why was everyone losing their minds over Reaves’ heel? Because the dude has been absolutely ELECTRIC this season! He’s dropping 24.7 points per game on a ridiculous 51.3% from the field and a scorching 40.9% from beyond the arc. Remember that game against the Detroit Pistons when Doncic sat out this past Sunday? Reaves went OFF for a mind-blowing 43 points in a 121-116 victory! That’s the kind of game-changing talent we’re talking about. The team is sitting pretty with the NBA’s best record at 11-2 and riding a seven-game winning streak. Losing Reaves for any real time would have been a massive hit to that incredible momentum.

Other Injury Updates: Good News All Around

It wasn’t just Reaves and Doncic on the injury watch list. Reserve guard Collin Sexton also got a head wound after a collision with the Bucks’ Ryan Rollins. Redick confirmed Sexton is also day-to-day and thankfully does not have a concussion. Plus, Quentin Grimes, who missed the last two games with a sprained finger, was even able to get some live action in Friday’s “stay-ready game.” It seems like the injury bug tried to bite hard, but everyone is shrugging it off. Doncic is also expected to be available for the next game.

So, the panic is officially over. The squad is healthy and ready to roll! We’re wrapping up this four-game road trip on Sunday when we visit the Phoenix Suns. With the team on an insane seven-game winning streak and Reaves looking good to go, you know they’re looking to keep that best-record status locked down! Let’s get it!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.