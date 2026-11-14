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Malik Nabers flat out joked he “can’t answer that phone call” from Jayden Daniels after the New York Giants’ crushing 24-21 Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders. You know that kind of loss hits different, especially when it’s your former college teammate who just came in and took a win, keeping your division lead from feeling secure. Nabers admitted Friday that losing to Daniels and the Commanders is “bugging me pretty bad,” and Daniels, his former LSU teammate, is “bugging me all the time.” That’s the kind of locker room banter that stings when you’re on the losing end.

Jayden Daniels’ Unbeaten Streak Continues to Haunt Nabers

This isn’t just a one-off jab. Daniels has straight up dominated Nabers in the NFL. With Thursday’s win, Daniels improved to a ridiculous 4-0-1 record in five career matchups against the Giants. Talk about having someone’s number! These guys were teammates at LSU from 2022 to 2023, then became NFC East rivals after both got picked in the first round of the 2024 draft. Daniels might have started Thursday’s game a little rough, throwing his first two interceptions of the season, but he rallied hard. He pulled the Commanders ahead with less than a minute left in regulation. Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy tried to answer with a Hail Mary pass to Nabers, but it ended in a game-ending interception to Rasul Douglas instead. That’s a brutal way for Nabers to watch another one slip away against his old friend.

NFC East Heating Up: Commanders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

This isn’t just about friendly rivalry, though. This loss might hit Nabers extra hard because of what it means for the NFC East. The Commanders’ win kept their playoff hopes alive, making things way more interesting in the division. The Giants still hold the top spot in the division at 5-3-1, with the Dallas Cowboys in second at 4-5. But guess who’s right there, lurking? The Commanders, now at 3-5-1, are within two games of the Giants. And here’s the kicker, folks: Washington now holds the head-to-head tiebreaker. That is massive for any team trying to claw their way back into contention.

This ain’t over. The Giants still lead the division, but the Commanders are breathing right down their necks, and Washington now holds that crucial head-to-head tiebreaker thanks to this win. Nabers and the Giants need to figure out how to shut down Daniels and the Commanders if they want to keep their grip on the NFC East. Every game from here on out is gonna be massive, and you know Daniels isn’t done bugging his old pal.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.