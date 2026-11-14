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The New York Knicks dropped their second straight game Friday night, falling to the Indiana Pacers 106-104 in an NBA Cup matchup, and Karl-Anthony Towns’ record-setting performance somehow ended with a missed game-tying shot. Despite Towns making franchise history, the Knicks couldn’t close out the win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, leaving fans wondering what could have been.

KAT’s Record-Breaking Double-Double Ends in Heartbreak

Karl-Anthony Towns was on an absolute tear, hitting his 12th consecutive double-double to kick off the season. That’s a new franchise record, folks. TWELVE straight, and the season just started. Towns put up 23 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, dished out 5 assists, and even snatched 3 steals in a dominant individual effort. But basketball’s a cruel game, isn’t it? With the clock winding down and the Knicks needing just two points to tie, Towns’ fadeaway jumper just wouldn’t connect. It’s a tough pill to swallow when your star makes history but can’t seal the deal.

Brunson’s Heroics Not Enough as Leads Evaporate

It wasn’t just Towns carrying the load. Jalen Brunson showed up big time, dropping a game-high 33 points, plus 11 assists and 2 steals. Mikal Bridges added 18 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals, while OG Anunoby chipped in 11 points. The Knicks actually came out sharp, jumping to an 18-9 lead in the first quarter. You love to see that kind of start, right? But Indiana fired back with an 11-2 run, tying it up fast. Then the Pacers just started pouring on the pressure, getting to the free throw line and outscoring New York 32-22 in the second period, taking a 58-49 lead into halftime. The Knicks cut the deficit to five early in the third, but Indiana kept finding success in transition, extending their lead to 83-69 with over three minutes left in the third. Just when you thought it was over, the Knicks ripped off a 15-2 run to close the quarter, tying the game early in the fourth. How do you let a double-digit lead become a tie game? Then how do you let them build another double-digit lead midway through the fourth? This team has to figure out how to keep the foot on the gas.

The Pacers, led by Pascal Siakam’s 19 points and solid contributions from Aaron Nesmith (18 points) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (16 points), improved their record to 5-8 with the win. For the Knicks, this loss drops them to an even 6-6 on the season. After dropping two in a row, the team needs to find some consistency and learn how to close out games, especially when their stars are putting up historic numbers. What’s it going to take to turn these near-wins into actual victories?

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.