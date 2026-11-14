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CR South snatched a wild 20-13 victory from the jaws of defeat against North Penn in a PIAA District One Class 6A playoff quarterfinal last night, crushing the defending champions’ season in dramatic fashion. You just know the Golden Hawks are absolutely buzzing after this one, and the Knights are probably still trying to figure out what hit them.

Defending Champs Fall in Back-and-Forth Thriller

This wasn’t just any regular game; a spot in the district semifinals was on the line at Walt Snyder Stadium in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Both teams rolled into this matchup with impressive first-round wins, North Penn as the defending district champ and CR South having taken down some tough opponents themselves. And get this, it was the first time these two clashed in the playoffs since way back in 2011. You knew it was going to be a battle, and it absolutely delivered. It was a total back-and-forth slugfest with lead changes all over the place. Everyone at Walt Snyder Stadium had to be on the edge of their seats, right?

The 18-Yard Run That Ended It All

With only two minutes left on the clock, North Penn, the 14th seed, held a slim 13-12 lead. It felt like they might just pull it off and keep their title defense alive. But then, Jerry Rogers, CR South’s #12, stepped up huge. He busted an 18-yard run for the go-ahead touchdown, a play that will be replayed in CR South locker rooms for ages. They then tacked on a successful two-point conversion to make it a 20-13 lead. That’s how you close out a game, folks! The Golden Hawks, who were the 11th seed, just delivered a heartbreaker to the Knights. North Penn’s season, and their reign as district champs, officially ended on that Friday night.

Next up, the 11th-seeded Golden Hawks will face No. 2 Central Bucks West in the semifinals on November 20 at 7 p.m. Can CR South keep this incredible run going? You bet we’ll be watching to see if they can pull off another big win!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.