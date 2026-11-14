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No. 4 UConn got the win against Ohio State, 84-68, but it was anything but a smooth ride, and the real story might be what happened after the final buzzer. Braylon Mullins was on fire, hitting five 3-pointers and racking up 22 points, but then he limped off the court in the second half. Na’jai Hines, bless his heart, put up 17 of his 20 points after the break to carry the Huskies, but with a tough road game against No. 12 Arizona up next, everyone has to be wondering about Mullins.

That First Half Was a Rollercoaster of Emotions

UConn jumped out to a double-digit lead early, and it looked like they were going to run away with it thanks to a flurry of 3-pointers. But, man, Ohio State just would not quit. The Buckeyes, led by Jimmie Williams with 17 points and John Mobley Jr. with 16, chipped away with a 9-2 run, then closed the first half on a monster 13-1 run. Mobley even hit a three with just six seconds left, cutting UConn’s lead to a terrifying 42-40 at halftime. Can you believe it? The Huskies didn’t even have a field goal in the final 4:18 of the first half. It was rough watching them give up that big lead. Adding to the stress, Silas Demary Jr. picked up his second foul with nearly 13 minutes left in the first half and didn’t even return until the second. He got his third foul early in the second, too, but thankfully stayed in the game.

Hines Took Over, But Mullins’ Status Is A Huge Concern

Ohio State even took their first lead of the game a minute into the second half on a Justin Pippen 3-pointer. The teams traded baskets for the first five minutes, and it felt like it could go either way. That’s when Mullins, while playing huge, hit five straight points, and Jayden Ross nailed a 3-pointer with 13:57 left on the clock. That was the turning point, and UConn never trailed again. Hines absolutely took over in the second half, dropping 17 of his 20 points when the team needed it most. Freshman Colben Landrew, in his first start, also stepped up big with 12 points. They got the win, 84-68, pushing their record to 4-0. But here’s the thing: Mullins fell with 6:07 left and had to hobble off the court, heading straight to the stationary bike. This comes after news that starting forward Nik Khamenia is already out for several weeks with a foot injury.

Winning 84-68 is great, but the health news overshadows it. UConn is heading to face No. 12 Arizona on Wednesday, and the thought of possibly being without both Mullins and Khamenia has to be a real punch to the gut. That’s going to be a massive test for the Huskies and their depth.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.