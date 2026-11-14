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Fifty different quarterbacks will have started games across the NFL through Week 10, a truly wild number that should make any football fan sit up and take notice. This isn’t just a big number, it’s a symptom of something bigger happening in the league right now.

A New Wave of Signal-Callers Is Here

This Sunday alone, we are seeing three more guys step under center for their very first career starts. Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza is getting his shot. Out in Arizona, Carson Beck is set to make his debut for the Cardinals. And down in Miami, Kyle McCord is taking the reins for the Dolphins. These three will push the total number of starting quarterbacks this season to an astonishing 48, 49, and 50 respectively. Think about that for a second: 50 different QBs in just ten weeks.

A Season of Unprecedented QB Chaos

This level of quarterback turnover is almost unheard of. According to NBC Sports research, this marks only the second time in the last 15 years (excluding the 1987 strike season, which was a whole different animal) that 50 different quarterbacks have started games through the first ten weeks of a season. If, by some wild chance, another quarterback makes his first start of the season this Sunday, it would put us at the second-most starters through Week 10 since all the way back in 1950. The only season that saw more through this point was 1999, which had 55 different quarterbacks take the field. What a time to be a football fan, for better or worse!

Most of these changes have come from the brutal reality of injuries in the league. It’s a grind out there, and QBs are taking a beating. But it’s not just injuries. For the Raiders, for example, the shift to Mendoza happened after Kirk Cousins was traded to the Vikings. It’s a mix of bad luck and strategic moves that’s making this season one of the most unpredictable for quarterback play in a long, long time.

It’s clear the league is in a state of flux at the most important position. Every week brings new faces and new challenges, making each Sunday a fresh mystery. We’re going to keep watching how this unprecedented carousel spins, and what it means for teams battling it out every single week.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.