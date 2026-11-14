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East Lincoln senior standout Jaxon Dollar exited his team’s NCHSAA 5A West second round playoff matchup against Forest Hills last night, leaving in the first half with an upper body injury. This is a brutal blow for the Mustangs’ playoff push, especially for a Georgia football recruit like Dollar.

A Game-Changing Hit for East Lincoln’s Playoff Run

The injury happened in the second quarter. Dollar, that all-purpose machine, fell awkwardly on his shoulder after making a catch-and-run play. You saw him favor that shoulder immediately, and he went right to medical staff on the field. He did not come back, not even for the second half. This guy is a game-wrecker, and to see him go down like that, in the playoffs? Man, that hurts.

Dollar’s Impact Before the Exit

Even though he barely played the first half, Dollar made his presence felt, big time. Before leaving, he already put up a fumble return for a touchdown and snagged a TD reception. We are talking about a player who was actively dominating this playoff game. East Lincoln was up 42-0 when he left, so the team was cruising, but losing your star player, no matter the score, drastically shifts the whole picture for the road ahead.

What’s Next for the Mustangs?

It is a huge question mark for East Lincoln now. Losing Dollar in the middle of a playoff run is never what you want. You have to wonder how they will adjust for the games ahead. They have got to regroup fast, because every game from here on out is do-or-die for their season.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.