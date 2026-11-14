Nfl logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Venice’s first Open Division game absolutely went sideways on Friday night, getting completely shut down 35-0 by No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna in Hollywood. This was not the start the No. 8 Indians were looking for, not by a long shot.

Quinn Dominates, Venice Shut Down

Chaminade-Madonna junior quarterback Brady Quinn, a four-star talent, was the undeniable star of the show. He carved up the Venice defense, tossing three touchdown passes in what became a complete rout. Venice couldn’t put a single point on the board against the No. 4 Lions. A 35-0 shutout in your first Open Division matchup? That’s gotta sting and it really highlights the gap they need to close.

Must-Win Mode Already For Venice

After that beatdown on November 13, Venice now sits at a 9-2 overall record, but a tough 0-1 in Pool A. What does that mean for them? They are staring down an “almost must-win situation” for their very next game. They have to turn it around quickly, because on November 20, they are hosting the No. 1 ranked St. Thomas Aquinas in Sarasota. Talk about going from bad to worse if they can’t pull off an upset there. This is do-or-die time for their Open Division hopes already.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.