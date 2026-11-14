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The defending NBA Cup champions, the New York Knicks, are already staring down a brutal elimination. They just fell to 0-2 in group play with a 106-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday. That defeat, against a Pacers team still missing Tyrese Haliburton because of a left hamstring strain, plunged New York right to the bottom of the East Group B standings. Can you believe it? The champs are in real trouble.

The Cup Dream Is Done

Seriously, dropping to 0-2 in the Cup is basically game over. It pretty much wipes out any chance the Knicks had at repeating as champions. History is not on their side here, either: since the NBA Cup started up in 2023, zero, zilch, nada teams with two losses in group play have ever made it to the knockout rounds. For a team that was hoisting that trophy last season, this has to be a gut punch. How did they get here so fast?

Regular Season Woes and The Game Itself

And it’s not just the Cup. This tough loss also pushes their regular season record to an even 6-6. Six and six, for a squad that brought back almost every single player from last year’s championship run! This slow start is a head-scratcher. The Pacers game itself was a wild ride that just didn’t end well for New York. They dug themselves a deep hole, down by 14 points late in the third quarter. Then, bam, they fought their way back, tying it up early in the fourth! But the Pacers hit back hard, ripping off a 13-2 run to reclaim control. Even a desperate, last-minute push from the Knicks couldn’t swing it. You even saw Pacers player Kelly Oubre Jr. totally own both ends of the court in the third, with a crucial bucket, then sprinting back for a huge block. That kind of play makes a difference.

So, what now for the defending champs? Their NBA Cup hopes are basically dust. And that 6-6 regular season record is a massive red flag. Keeping the core together was supposed to be their strength, setting them up to dominate again. Instead, they’re stumbling out of the gate. Fans need to see them shake off this Cup heartbreak and find that championship swagger ASAP, before this “slow start” turns into a full-blown crisis for the rest of the season. Big games coming up, no doubt.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.