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Yaxel Lendeborg, the Golden State Warriors rookie, isn’t just playing like a seasoned vet, dropping 21.7 points per game, second only to Stephen Curry. He is also chasing an All-Star nod in his first season and, get this, wants to “bring life back” into Curry’s “grandpa-aged” game. This kid is absolutely fearless.

The Spark Plug With Big Goals

Lendeborg isn’t shy about his intentions, and honestly, we love to see that fire from a new guy. He joked in an interview with Taylor Rooks that “Steph, he’s old, he’s grandpa-aged.” But don’t let the humor fool you, his reasoning is totally serious: “So, I try my best to not let those last years go to waste, like everybody’s saying. I want the best for him, because he’s done so much for the Warriors, and I feel like I owe a lot to the Warriors.” He wants to be “somebody who brought life back into him,” to be “the guy that shifts that mindset, actually gives the Warriors a better shot than they’ve had the last couple of years.” This dude sees himself as the ultimate “spark plug,” the young guy ready to change the whole team’s vibe. And so far, he’s delivering. Lendeborg is the *only* Warrior to start every single game of their 8-4 run to kick off the season.

Exceeding Every Expectation

When the Warriors snagged Lendeborg out of Michigan with the No. 11 pick in the 2026 draft, he thought he’d be just a role player. “When I first got drafted, I just expected to be a guy that sits in the corner, waits for a shot. Maybe I’m just, like, seven points a game,” he told Rooks. Well, plot twist: he’s now “somewhat became the second option on offense,” something he never thought would happen in the NBA. This 24-year-old is not just putting up points, he is regularly tasked with defensive assignments against absolute monsters like Victor Wembanyama and Kevin Durant. He’s already an early favorite for the 2027 Rookie of the Year award, but Lendeborg himself sounds like he’s aiming higher, telling Rooks, “The award would be nice, but I’m trying to be an All-Star this year.”

The Warriors currently sit sixth in the Western Conference. Lendeborg will look to keep making his All-Star case and keep his team in the playoff mix tonight when they face Wembanyama and the Spurs in an NBA Cup matchup. Plus, Jimmy Butler is working on returning from his knee injury, and that’s going to factor into the Western Conference playoff picture big time.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.