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Kentucky just barely dodged one of the most embarrassing losses in program history, needing a last-second three-pointer from guard Alex Wilkins to beat Northern Arizona 78-77 at home on Friday night. Seriously, folks, we’re talking about a team that was a 30-point underdog and has been stuck at the bottom of KenPom’s rankings for seasons. This “win” does absolutely nothing to cool off the insane pressure on head coach Mark Pope.

The Wildcats Nearly Fell Apart At Home

Can you believe it? Kentucky, playing at home, led Northern Arizona by as many as 13 points in the first half. Thirteen! And somehow, they let NAU claw their way back, take the lead, and nearly pull off one of the most stunning upsets ever seen in college basketball. The Wildcats were down by four points in the final minute. NAU even missed the front-end of a one-and-one, handing Kentucky a lifeline. That’s when Alex Wilkins stepped up, nailing a go-ahead shot to save them. It was clutch, absolutely, but the fact that it was even necessary against this opponent? That’s the real story here.

Pope’s Seat Is Scorching Hot

Let’s be real, this narrow escape against Northern Arizona is just the latest red flag. This was the third time in three games Pope’s squad has struggled. Last week, they were on the ropes at home against James Madison before finally pulling away late. And earlier this week? Oh man, that was tough to watch. Kentucky suffered an absolutely embarrassing loss at the Champions Classic, getting completely outclassed by the Jayhawks. The No. 24-ranked Wildcats entered the 2026-27 season with one of the highest-priced rosters in the sport, bringing in multiple transfers, including Milan Momcilovic, who was the best three-point shooter last season. Expectations were through the roof, especially for a “make-or-break season” for Pope.

But the bad news doesn’t stop there. This team, despite its talent, is showing worrying echoes of last season. That roster, also reportedly over $20 million, completely underachieved, losing to Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. We’re talking lowlights like a 17-point loss to Michigan State, a 35-point loss to Gonzaga, and a 25-point defeat against Vanderbilt during SEC play. Even at 3-1, this team is expected to drop out of the next AP poll rankings after that Kansas debacle. This isn’t just about one bad game, this is a trend.

The schedule gets brutal, too. With games against Indiana, Virginia, and Louisville coming up over the next month, playing like they did against Northern Arizona is just not going to cut it. We need to see a complete turnaround, or this season could get ugly fast for Mark Pope.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.