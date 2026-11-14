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A nationwide flight ground stop by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday abruptly halted air traffic across the country, throwing a serious wrench into travel plans for several Bay Area sports teams. None felt it quite as dramatically as the San Jose State football team, whose charter flight for their Saturday game against Air Force was literally on the runway at San Jose’s airport, about to take off.

Spartans Stalled at the 1-Yard Line

Can you believe this? The SJSU Spartans’ chartered flight, packed with over 100 players, coaches, and school officials, made it all the way to the runway, No. 2 for takeoff! They were so close to getting airborne for Colorado Springs, only for the FAA’s ground stop order to pull the rug out from under them. The plane just… stopped. And waited. For two hours, according to Sky Kerstein, SJSU’s associate athletics director for communications and broadcasting. He said the pilot initially blamed “computer issues,” but Kerstein, an “aviation nerd,” knew immediately it was way bigger than that after checking his phone and listening to air traffic control. The engines got turned off, and pilots were asking to return to the gate. That’s when you know it’s a seriously long delay, man. After all that, the team had to head back to the gate, re-board four buses, and go back to their campus football facility. They had been hoping to try again Friday night, but that’s pushed to Saturday morning now, with kickoff still set for 4 p.m. PST. You’ve gotta give them props, though: Kerstein said the team stayed upbeat, held their usual Friday night meetings on campus, and even got fed well on the grounded plane. Food makes everybody happy, right?

Bay Area Travel Chaos Unfolds

It wasn’t just SJSU feeling the pinch. The FAA’s ground stop, which finally lifted around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening, caused a ripple effect across the Bay. Cal and Stanford, fortunately, dodged a major bullet. Both teams are on the road Saturday, with Cal at Virginia and Stanford facing Virginia Tech. But get this: they both traveled *Thursday* for their long, cross-country treks. Smart move, avoiding all this drama! Cal’s women’s basketball team, on the other hand, had to pivot hard. They were supposed to fly to Santa Barbara Friday for a Saturday noon game against UCSB, but had to ditch the plane and take a bus instead. And then there’s the Golden State Warriors. Talk about narrowly dodging a potentially huge headache! Stephen Curry, who tore his oblique in Wednesday night’s loss to the Rockets, managed to jet home to the Bay Area for rehab *shortly before* the FAA groundings began Friday. The rest of the healthy Warriors are still set to fly to New Orleans Saturday morning for a Monday night game against the Pelicans, according to Head Coach Steve Kerr. Meanwhile, the 49ers are also supposed to fly to Dallas this weekend for a game against the Cowboys. Let’s hope their travel goes smoother than SJSU’s!

The Spartans are now looking to finally make their trip Saturday morning, crossing their fingers for clear skies and an on-time takeoff. Hopefully, they get to Colorado Springs well-rested and ready to dominate Air Force.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.