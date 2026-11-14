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Giccari Harris dropped a monstrous 23 points Friday night, with an insane 15 of those coming after halftime, as Purdue blasted Ohio 80-62. Talk about a second-half takeover! This team was on fire when it mattered most, showing exactly what they can do when they click.

Harris Ignites the Boilermakers’ Run

When the second half started, Purdue was up 43-36, a decent lead, but nothing safe. That’s when Harris went full beast mode. He nailed 5 of his 6 shots from the field in the final 20 minutes, including a perfect 3 for 3 from downtown. That kind of efficiency is just ridiculous! The whole Boilermaker squad caught fire, shooting a scorching 54% from the field in the second half. Ohio just couldn’t hang, getting held to one basket and a few free throws during a critical six-minute stretch. Purdue stretched that lead out to 56-41 with 9 1/2 minutes left, and from there, the game was pretty much over. Ohio tried to claw back, getting within 61-51 with seven minutes to go, but Purdue quickly pushed the margin to 18 points, closing it out decisively.

First Half Struggles, Team Effort, and a Streak Snapped

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Purdue. They actually only shot 35% from the field in the first half! You rarely see a win like this after a start like that, but they still managed to take a 37-28 lead into halftime. How? They capitalized on Ohio’s mistakes big time, scoring 13 points off nine Bobcats turnovers in that first half. It’s all about making teams pay, right? Antione West chipped in with 17 points and C.J. Cox added 16 points for Purdue, showing it wasn’t just Harris carrying the load. On Ohio’s side, Jackson Paveletzke led with 16 points, Javan Simmons added 12, and Siebe Ledegen had 10. You gotta hand it to Purdue’s defense too; they held Ohio to 62 points, just missing out on what would have been their 38th straight win when opponents score under 60. That’s a heck of a streak to keep track of, even if it ended tonight.

Purdue now stands at 2-2 after that win, while Ohio drops to 2-1. Next up, Purdue takes on Lipscomb on Tuesday, and Ohio goes up against Morehead State on Wednesday. Both teams will be looking to build on, or bounce back from, this one!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.