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Tom Izzo wanted to see how No. 5 Michigan State basketball would respond to success, and oh man, did they deliver. The Spartans absolutely lit up Northern Iowa on Friday, dropping a school-record 18 3-pointers en route to a dominant 104-72 victory at Breslin Center. This team isn’t just winning, they’re making statements.

Spartans Lit Up Breslin From Deep, Broke Records

We’re talking about a historic night here. The previous single-game record for threes was 17, set back in 2014 and tied in 2016. MSU blew past that, finishing 18-for-37, a scorching 48.6% from behind the arc. This wasn’t a slow burn, either; the Spartans started the game with a ridiculous 19-2 run, sinking five 3-pointers on just six attempts. Jeremy Fears Jr. and Jordan Scott each drained two in that opening salvo, with Jasiah Jervis adding another. By halftime, they were 10-for-16 from deep, leading to a 59-44 advantage, the most points they’ve scored in a first half since 2018. When UNI tried to cut the lead to 11 early in the second, MSU responded with more triples, two from Jervis and one from Fears, followed by a pair from Jesse McCulloch and Kur Teng. Then, just to seal the deal, they ripped off a 21-0 run over six minutes. It was over. No doubt about it. They also turned 16 UNI turnovers into 31 points. That’s relentless.

Fears Jr. Is Straight-Up Ballin’, Jervis Is a Freshman Force

Jeremy Fears Jr. is playing like he’s got something to prove every single night. The reigning All-American followed up his stellar 18 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds against No. 2 Duke by coming out firing against Northern Iowa. Fears dropped 24 points and dished out nine assists, going 6-for-7 from the field and an incredible 4-of-5 from downtown in just 28 minutes. He had 19 points by halftime, including a perfect 3-for-3 from deep. This guy is locked in. And let’s talk about freshman Jasiah Jervis. Zero nerves from this kid in the starting lineup. Jervis scored 20 points, sinking an early three, then crashing the boards for a putback. He’s got a smooth shot and is already proving he’s a vital part of this offense. These two combined for nine of those record-breaking 3-pointers themselves.

What’s Next for This Hot MSU Squad?

The Spartans are now 4-0, and they just showed everyone they can handle success and respond to pressure. With Fears Jr. playing like a legitimate Player of the Year candidate and Jervis stepping up big in the starting lineup as a freshman, this No. 5 ranked squad is looking seriously dangerous. They’re shooting the lights out, playing ferocious defense, and making teams pay for every mistake. College basketball, you’ve officially been put on notice.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.