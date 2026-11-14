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Northeastern dropped 84 points on Yale Friday, rolling to an 84-73 win, thanks to some absolutely lights-out shooting from deep. This wasn’t just a win, it was an offensive clinic, especially from the Huskies’ backcourt.

Bond and King Light Up the Scoreboard

Louis Bond led the charge for Northeastern, absolutely exploding for 29 points on just 16 shots, hitting an insane 11-for-16 from the field. But the real dagger? He went 5-for-7 from beyond the arc. That’s efficiency, people. Right there with him, Rashad King poured in 25 points of his own, shooting 8-for-13 overall and matching Bond’s 5-for-7 clip from three-point range. King wasn’t just scoring either, he snagged five rebounds and dished out six assists. And let’s not forget Dorian Grosber, who chipped in 15 points, going 5-for-10 from the field and a blistering 3-for-4 from three. When you’ve got three guys hitting 13 threes combined on such high percentages, you’re going to win some games. This win bumps the Huskies to a 2-2 record.

Yale Fought Hard, But Couldn’t Close It

Yale had their own stars battling, with Daniel Ogunyemi putting up a strong 20 points and pulling down 11 rebounds for a double-double. Trevor Mullin added 19 points and swiped three steals, and Courtney Wallace contributed 17 points. The Bulldogs kept it close, but Northeastern just had too much firepower. The momentum officially shifted when Bond hit a layup with only 6:52 left in the second half, giving Northeastern the lead for good at 68-67. From there, the Huskies put the pedal down. Yale now sits at a 1-3 record after the loss.

Yale will look to rebound Sunday when they host Emmanuel (MA). Northeastern, riding high on this offensive outburst, heads to Butler on Thursday. Can they keep that scorching hot shooting going on the road? We’ll be watching to see if Bond and King can continue to dominate.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.