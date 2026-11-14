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Kentucky snagged a 78-77 thriller against Northern Arizona last night, but don’t let the narrow win fool you: fans were already chanting “Fire Mark Pope” before the final buzzer even screamed. The Wildcats averted what would have been a straight-up embarrassing loss, yet the sheer competitiveness of the game against Northern Arizona has only cranked up the pressure on Pope and his coaching tenure.

The Wild Finish That Almost Wasn’t

This game was a mess, honestly. Kentucky was battling back, trailing 77-75 with just over 10 seconds left, when Northern Arizona’s Max Majerle missed a free throw, seemingly giving the Wildcats a lifeline. But then, Kentucky’s Malachi Moreno fumbled the ball, handing Northern Arizona yet another chance. Lucky for Kentucky, NAU’s Chris Komin then missed his own free throw, opening the door one more time. That’s when Alex Wilkins stepped up, nailing a go-ahead 3-pointer with just 2.1 seconds on the clock to secure the 78-77 victory. It pushed Kentucky’s record to 3-1 on this young season, but trust me, no one’s celebrating that record after a scare like this.

Pope’s Hot Seat and a Hefty Price Tag

The disquiet around Mark Pope’s coaching isn’t new; it’s been brewing since before the season even started. In his first two seasons, Kentucky went 46-26 overall and a lukewarm 20-16 in SEC play, with a Sweet 16 exit and a second-round exit to show for it. Those “Fire Mark Pope” chants raining down late in the game? They tell you everything you need to know about where fans’ heads are at. And if things go south enough for Pope to be fired, it’s not going to be cheap. He’s still owed 75% of the $17.25 million left on his contract going into this season. We’re talking a shade under $13 million until April 1, 2027. That’s a huge chunk of change for a coach who’s already got fans demanding his removal.

This win might put another tally in the “W” column, but it absolutely does not bode well for Mark Pope. The heat is on, and with that kind of buyout looming, the stakes for Kentucky’s next game just got a whole lot higher.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.