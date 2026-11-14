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No. 9 LSU crushed Denver 101-37 on Friday, hitting the century mark for the fourth straight game this season. MiLaysia Fulwiley led the offensive explosion with a season-high 23 points, as the Lady Tigers showed why they are the nation’s leading scoring team. This team is 4-0 and flat out rolling right now, making a statement with every single game.

Runs That Just Bury You

If you blinked, you probably missed a huge run from LSU. They went on three substantial surges throughout the game, and Denver simply had no answer. There was a 20-0 run in the second quarter that just sucked the life out of the Pioneers. Then, in the third, they unleashed a 19-0 blast over a five-minute stretch, which helped build a ridiculous 70-17 lead. Lola Lampley capping that run with a driving basket after a turnover? Just brutal. It got so bad that Denver was forced into missing 12 straight shots and coughed up 11 turnovers, which created a staggering 12-minute scoreless stretch bridging the first two quarters. LSU took a 40-12 lead in the opening quarter with a 20-0 explosion when Laila Reynolds followed her own missed shot. Mikaylah Williams then added a driving layup to make it 42-14 at halftime. They even nearly closed out the final seven minutes of the game with a 22-0 run before Lexi Pletschette finally stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer with just 38 seconds left. It’s just relentless.

Lady Tigers’ Offensive Firepower Runs Deep

This isn’t just one player, either. MiLaysia Fulwiley was definitely the star with her 23 points, a season-high, but LSU had three players in double figures. Mikaylah Williams poured in 20 points herself, even sinking a short jumper in the lane with 26 seconds to go that pushed them over the 100-point mark for the fourth straight time. Sophomore forward ZaKiyah Johnson chipped in with 13 points, showcasing that depth is a real weapon for this squad. And on the boards, freshman center Anna Minaeva pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds. Even Grace Knox, who was scoreless in the first half, came out firing in the third quarter with eight points over the first six minutes to help LSU to a 63-17 advantage. For Denver, sophomore guard Tori Baker did what she could, leading them with 16 points and hitting three of her team’s seven 3-pointers. But against an LSU team firing on all cylinders like this, it just wasn’t enough.

Denver will look to regroup when they host Regis on Monday. Meanwhile, No. 9 LSU gets right back to work, hosting Troy on Monday. This Lady Tigers team is playing with an unbelievable energy right now, and if they keep hitting 100 points a game, the league is going to have a massive problem on its hands. It’s going to be wild to see what they do next.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.