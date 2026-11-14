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A national FAA ground stop just threw the entire Big 12 football schedule into absolute disarray, rocking the college football world the day before huge Saturday games. The Big 12 Conference confirmed they are scrambling, evaluating potential schedule changes as teams across the country are stuck, grounded by a massive communications issue. This isn’t just a delay, folks, it’s a full-blown crisis threatening to derail some critical matchups.

Every Flight Grounded: What Went Wrong

This whole mess started Friday, November 14, 2026, when the FAA grounded all flights nationwide. We’re talking over 10,000 flights delayed and more than 4,000 canceled. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and FAA officials later confirmed the culprit: a serious communications and router failure that profoundly impacted en route air traffic control. There is no evidence of any cyberattacks, but that’s little comfort when you’re trying to get a football team across the country. Teams like Purdue, for example, are now having to bus their way to Iowa, which is a wild scenario this late in the season. Texas, Tennessee, and Utah could also be feeling the squeeze from this unprecedented situation. In fact, No. 2 Utah already canceled their Friday flight to Arizona for their clash with No. 23 Arizona.

Big 12 Scrambles as Playoff Hopes Hang

The Big 12 didn’t waste any time, officially releasing a statement per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, confirming what everyone was fearing: they’re evaluating changes to Saturday’s football schedule. “Due to the national FAA ground stop impacting team travel, the Big 12 Conference is evaluating potential changes to Saturday’s football schedule. The conference will continue to monitor the travel disruptions alongside its member institutions and provide updates for Saturday’s games.” This hits the Big 12 especially hard, with seven games on the docket. Cincinnati was set to visit Iowa State, Kansas State was headed to TCU, and Baylor had a massive matchup at No. 10 BYU. That BYU game is huge, with the Cougars trying to secure a playoff spot. Then you’ve got Arizona State at UCF, where both teams are trying to get their foot in the door with a 5-4 record. Kansas at West Virginia, and No. 12 Texas Tech at No. 25 Oklahoma State also fill out the schedule. All of these games, and the season-long aspirations riding on them, are now up in the air, literally.

This is a developing situation, and all eyes are on the Big 12 and the FAA for updates. The next few hours are critical to see if any of these pivotal games can even happen as planned. While we wait for news on that front, keep an eye out for updates on other affected players, as Ole Miss’ Makhi Frazier is questionable and Will Echoles is probable for their battle against Oklahoma.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.