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Northern Highlands finally got over that hump, man! After three brutal years getting knocked out in the final, they flat out dominated Middletown South 31-7 on November 13 to grab that North 1, Group 4 title. This wasn’t just a win, it was a breakthrough, a payoff for the senior class who knew what it felt like to come up short.

That Senior Class Got Their Moment

This win was all about redemption for the Highlanders, especially for the seniors. Joss Granas, a senior himself, put it perfectly, saying, “It was huge that we could finally push over the hump and get this win.” And did he ever push! Granas delivered the most dramatic play of the entire night, snatching an interception and taking it 84 yards to the house for a touchdown. That put them up 28-0 midway through the third quarter, and let me tell you, that play sealed the deal. Middletown South just looked stunned.

Efficiency and Dominance From the Jump

The Highlanders, now sitting at 8-3, came out firing on all cylinders. They had possession only three times in the entire first half, but get this: every single one of those drives ended in a time-consuming march and a touchdown! Talk about efficiency. Junior running back Michael Strandes snagged a 2-yard score from sophomore quarterback Jack Branagh to get things rolling, making it 7-0. Branagh himself powered in a 12-yard run late in the first quarter, and then Strandes punched in a 1-yard run in the final minute of the first half, sending them into halftime with a commanding 21-0 lead. Middletown South (7-4) eventually got on the board in the third quarter with a 2-yard run from senior running back Justin Rosato, cutting the deficit to 28-7, but by then, it was all over but the shouting.

What a night for Northern Highlands. The senior class, led by guys like Joss Granas, finally got their championship moment, making good on four years of hard work after all those close calls. And with guys like junior running back Michael Strandes and sophomore QB Jack Branagh already making huge plays, you gotta wonder what this program is building next. The future is looking bright!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.