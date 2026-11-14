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Friday night saw Cedar Ridge and Dripping Springs face off in an absolute bi-district round battle, with both teams chasing their first golden football of the year in the Class 6A Division II UIL playoffs. This was one of those matchups where every snap felt like it mattered, because it absolutely did.

High Stakes, Single Losses, and Golden Dreams

Each powerhouse team rolled into the matchup boasting just a single loss on their season. Think about that: two teams, both tearing it up all year, putting it all on the line. The tension was palpable, especially with that first golden football hanging in the balance, a huge prize for either squad. This was a classic playoff showdown, pure and simple.

Cedar Ridge’s Ride and the Tiger Stadium Clash

For the Cedar Ridge Raiders, this game was even more significant. They’ve been on an incredible run, playing their best season in a decade, and you know they wanted to keep that momentum charging forward. The high-stakes game went down at Tiger Stadium in Dripping Springs, a true November 13, 2026 clash in the Texas UIL State football playoffs.

This wasn’t just another game. This was a make-or-break moment in the UIL State football playoffs, with each team fighting tooth and nail for that coveted first golden football. What a night for Texas high school football, with everything on the line!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.