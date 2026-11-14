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The LSU Tigers are facing a massive question mark right before their huge showdown with Texas this Saturday night, with star linebacker Whit Weeks officially listed as questionable for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff in Baton Rouge. This isn’t just a tough break, it’s a potential gut punch to a 6-3 Tigers squad gearing up for a slugfest against a talented Longhorns offense.

Weeks’ Absence Would Be A Monster Problem For LSU’s Defense

Pete Thamel from ESPN dropped the update Friday night, confirming that Weeks’ status is still up in the air, and that’s exactly what you don’t want to hear heading into a prime time matchup. Weeks has been an absolute force for the Tigers throughout his career, logging an incredible 228 combined tackles. Just in 2026 alone, he’s racked up 23 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss, showing he’s still a dominant presence. Think about his 2024 season: a career-best 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. This dude is one of those intimidating defenders who can just blow up a play before it even gets started. And it’s not just rushing the passer, he’s a factor in coverage too, with four career pass break-ups and an interception to his name. Losing that kind of impact player would rip a huge hole in Coach Lane Kiffin and defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s unit.

The Arch Manning Challenge Awaits

Why does Weeks’ status matter so much? Because the Texas Longhorns are coming to town led by Arch Manning, and that offense has enough talent to drop 30 or more points in Baton Rouge. Seriously, this isn’t some walk in the park. Kiffin and Baker are gonna have their hands full trying to match wits with Steve Sarkisian and Manning, especially if their defensive anchor is sidelined. If Weeks can’t go, the Tigers have options, sure, but it’s going to take a full commitment from everyone on defense to keep Texas in check. If they can manage that, it’ll give Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt, the former ASU Sun Devils signal-caller, a chance to unleash his patented run-pass magic for the hometown crowd.

The Tigers are 6-3 and this game is crucial for setting the tone as the season winds down. With Texas dealing with travel issues, maybe that evens the playing field a bit. But all eyes will be on the defense and how they step up, especially if Weeks is a no-go. We’re all gonna be glued to our screens to see if Leavitt can cook and if the Tigers D can hold the line.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.