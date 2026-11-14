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Dan Fired, a name that’s now etched into Mariners lore, took home the ‘Most Franchise-Altering Move’ Lookie award for 2026. This isn’t just about a decision, it’s about a moment that truly shaped our team’s season, reflecting how much change we saw this year. The Lookies, Lookout Landing’s annual awards celebrating our Mariners’ best players, wildest moments, and even the goldenest retrievers, had their winners announced on the November 2 episode of Meet at the Mitt, and the fan vote results are in, giving us a full picture of the season that just wrapped.

The Rise of Our Future Stars

Man, does it ever feel good when your guys get the recognition they deserve! Emerson Hancock secured the ‘Most Improved Pitcher’ title for 2026, building on a legacy of strong performances that saw Eduard Bazardo win in 2025, Bryce Miller in 2024, and George Kirby in 2023. This is the kind of progression we love to see on the mound, showing Hancock’s commitment to shutting down hitters. But it wasn’t just on the pitching side. Our very own Cole Young snagged ‘Most Improved Position Player,’ following in the footsteps of previous winners like Jorge Polanco (2025), our rock Cal Raleigh (2024), and J.P. Crawford (2023). Seriously, how pumped are we to see this kind of growth from Young? Then there’s Kade Anderson, who absolutely crushed it as the ‘Outstanding Prospect Performer,’ a huge win for a player showing us what’s coming. He joins a list of future stars like Colt Emerson (2025), Lazaro Montes (2024), Harry Ford (2023), and Taylor Dollard (2022). And for the grinders, the guys who make it all happen without always grabbing the headlines, Jhonny Pereda was crowned our ‘Unsung Hero’ for 2026. He follows Eduard Bazardo (2025), Emerson Hancock (2024), Paul Sewald (2023), and Luis Castillo (2022), proving every single player on the squad contributes to our success.

Season-Defining Swings and Unforgettable Moments

Beyond individual player accolades, the Lookies really highlight the pulse of our season. That ‘Most Franchise-Altering Move’ going to Dan Fired is a huge statement, one that outranked re-signing Josh Naylor, the Brendan Donovan trade, Colt Emerson’s extension, and even the Luis Castillo trade. It tells you everything about the seismic shifts our team experienced. Previous winners in this category include Cal Raleigh’s extension (2025) and the Servais firing/Wilson hiring (2024), showing just how much impact these decisions have. When it came to the ‘Regular Season Game of the Year,’ the ‘Randy Game/Kade Debut’ took the crown. That game, man, it was special, overshadowing clutch moments like the 8-7 comeback walk-off against Houston and our first win at Dodger Stadium in forever. You gotta love it when T-Mobile Park gets that roar for a debut and a wild game! The nominees for ‘Pitching Performance of the Regular Season’ were a highlight reel themselves, with Hancock’s gem against Cleveland on March 29,6 innings, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk, 0 hits, 0 runs,and the combined Miller and Castillo effort versus Arizona on May 31. And for the fans, the ‘Alumni Home Run Derby’ won ‘Turn Ahead the Clock Award for Best Promotion.’ Nothing beats seeing some of our legends back on the field, bringing back those memories and showing the next generation what Mariners baseball is all about.

What does all this tell us about the future of our beloved Mariners? With Cole Young stepping up big time, Emerson Hancock dealing on the mound, and Kade Anderson showing us flashes of brilliance, the core pieces are clearly emerging. The fan vote for ‘Most Franchise-Altering Move’ speaks to the big decisions that impact a team, and we know our front office isn’t afraid to shake things up. We’re already looking forward to seeing how these award winners, and the entire squad, build on the 2026 season. Get ready, Seattle, because 2027 is just around the corner, and we’ll be there for every pitch, every hit, every moment at T-Mobile Park!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Lookout Landing.