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Golden Boy Boxing CEO Eric Gomez laid it out flat: Diego Pacheco made a “dangerous choice” taking on Darius Fulghum. This Saturday at the War Grounds, Pacheco, fighting in front of his hometown Los Angeles fans, faces a seriously confident Fulghum who believes no one has seen his best yet. It’s an open-air arena in Carson, California, and the weather might even get in on the action with a rainy forecast for the weekend.

Pacheco’s Progress Under the Gun

Pacheco, at 25 years old, comes into this super middleweight bout undefeated with a 26-0 record and 19 KOs. He’s looking for his third knockout win at the War Grounds. But his career progress has been cautious, drawing flak from critics who question his confidence. He and trainer Buddy McGirt actually turned down a potential title fight with Jaime Munguia to keep building their working relationship, opting instead to fight Immanuwel Aleem. That decision definitely raised some eyebrows. Now, Gomez is out there saying he thinks Pacheco’s team messed up picking Fulghum, calling him “dangerous.” But, Gomez also commends Pacheco for wanting to be great, saying he has to get past guys like Fulghum. This fight is a massive opportunity, especially if he puts on an impressive show in front of a big cable television audience.

Fulghum: “No One’s Seen My Best Yet”

Standing in Pacheco’s way is Darius Fulghum of Houston, who brings a 15-1-1 record with 13 KOs. Fulghum has been talking big all week, making it clear he sees this as his golden ticket to a title fight. He’s not just talking, he’s vowing, “No one’s seen the best version of me yet, and you’ll see it on the 14th.” He’s even pointed out holes in Pacheco’s game, planning to exploit them come Saturday. Fulghum also gave a shout-out to the military veterans in his life, including his trainer and his father, during Veterans Day week. He credits his dad, not with generational wealth, but with a “generational work ethic,” which he’s clearly leaning on for this camp. He’s confident, saying flat out, “I know I’m winning.” You gotta love that kind of self-belief going into a major fight.

The main card for “The Fight” series airs on both TNT Sports and DAZN Boxing starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. You can catch the prelims earlier on DAZN, kicking off at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. The winner here can absolutely expect “good things to come” in the super middleweight division heading into 2027. This isn’t just another fight, it’s a huge statement game for both guys.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.