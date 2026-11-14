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Attorney Michael Holland and his wife are leveling some incredibly serious accusations against former NFL coach Rex Ryan, claiming Ryan “almost killed” them last week in Nashville with his pickup truck as they crossed the street. This isn’t just some fender bender, folks; this is a situation Holland says could have put him and his wife in the hospital.

A Terrifying Close Call in the Street

Holland is clear about what he says went down, telling the California Post that if they’d been “six inches further out,” he and his wife would be in a hospital right now. The specifics are chilling: Holland contends Ryan “decided he wanted to turn and didn’t care,” allegedly running over “both of my feet, my wife’s foot and got her leg too.” It paints a picture of pure recklessness, with consequences that could have been catastrophic.

Alleged Hit, No Stop, and a Quick Exit

What’s even more shocking, according to Holland, is what happened next: Ryan didn’t stop. Holland chased after the truck, pounded on the window, and “told in no uncertain terms what he had done.” But instead of taking responsibility, Ryan allegedly “just got back in his vehicle and took off.” Holland has even shared a photo of his wife’s injuries with the California Post, driving home the gravity of their claims. Holland emphasized just how close the incident was to being far worse, stating that “another inch or two, and his mirror or bumper would have taken off [my wife’s] knee. His tire literally was like so close to her that it scraped her leg and ran over her feet and both of m[ine].” These are stark details that paint a disturbing picture of the alleged incident.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.