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Bakersfield College is geared up for one more shot at glory this Saturday afternoon, heading into the West Coast Bowl against host Fullerton College. Both squads roll into this postseason clash with identical 6-4 records, but if you look closer, the Renegades have been absolutely on fire, largely thanks to a key change that ignited their whole season. They even dropped 41 points on Fullerton back on October 17, kicking off a four-game win streak that’s been nothing short of electric.

The QB Change That Blew the Doors Off

Remember when this BC offense was sputtering? Early season, it felt like the defense and special teams were doing all the heavy lifting, giving us those sweet pick-sixes, fumble scoop-and-scores, and kick returns. But things changed, big time. Offensive Coordinator Seth Damron said it himself, beating Fullerton was “a catalyst to get us going.” And boy, did it ever. That win coincided directly with Tucker Brown stepping up as the starting quarterback, and since then, it’s been a totally different team.

Brown’s emergence has been massive. Damron raves about it, saying Brown “can throw and his escapability and his ability to use his legs helps.” We saw that magic immediately against Fullerton, where Brown’s first touchdown, a 40-yard bomb to Dylan Johnson, just screamed that the coaches made the right call. The guy finished that game with two TD passes, while running back Brison Abbott went off for a ridiculous 112 yards and three touchdowns. Seriously, the offense, under head coach Tyler Thompson’s guidance to “score points,” has been on a tear, hitting 40 or more points in four straight games. They’ve absolutely smoked the opposition 206-94 in that stretch. That’s what you call an explosion, plain and simple. Damron gets it, too: “It’s a young team that came in with not much college playing experience. Things just take time.” And time has definitely paid off for this group.

The Bend-Don’t-Break Defense Faces Its Toughest Test

Now, the offense is humming, the skill players are making plays, and the offensive line, running backs, and tight ends are all performing strong. But let’s keep it real: the defense is in a tough spot. Head coach Tyler Thompson hopes his defense “which will bend, doesn’t break.” They’re gonna need that grit because Fullerton has been absolutely “lighting it up on offense the last three weeks.” They put up over 700 yards against Cerritos, crushed Pasadena, and gave Golden West a seriously tough game. That’s not a unit you want to face when you’re already banged up.

And injuries are the real kicker here. Thompson’s honest: the depth chart is thin. Five starters on defense were out this week after the 40-21 victory over College of the Canyons that made BC bowl eligible. Special teamers are stepping up to fill gaps, and Thompson’s even been tempted to move offensive players to defense, something he’s never considered before in a season. He’s got real concerns: “Pretty much if we get one injury in the defensive backfield we’re going to have to switch personnel groups. If we get another one, that’s where we might go.” That’s a tightrope walk right there, trying to keep a depleted unit healthy against a red-hot offense.

This Saturday, it’s one last game to put on the uniform and go compete. With the West Coast Bowl kicking off at 2 p.m., the Renegades have a chance to cap off their season with a huge bowl victory, proving that their second-half surge was no fluke. Can the offense keep dropping 40+ points and carry the load for a defense fighting through injuries? We’re about to find out.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.