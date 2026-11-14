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Hope women’s soccer wasted no time making a statement in their NCAA tournament opener, securing a big win and getting their championship run started right. But it wasn’t all good news for Hope College on the pitch, with the men’s soccer squad unfortunately falling short in their own outing.

Mixed Fortunes on the Soccer Field

It’s a tale of two sides for Hope College soccer. The women’s team came out firing, clinching that crucial NCAA tournament opener. You love to see them grab that first win and set the tone! On the flip side, the men’s team couldn’t quite get it done, taking a tough loss. It’s never easy to go out like that, and you know those guys are feeling it.

Volleyball Squad Keeps Rolling

While the soccer teams had their ups and downs, the Hope women’s volleyball team is absolutely cruising, advancing further in their season. These athletes are just making it happen! We even got a glimpse into some of their earlier action, like that Wednesday, Oct. 21, match against Calvin. In that one, Hope’s Amelia Gagnon was diving all over the court, Kamryn Burbridge and Kate VanderHill were spiking the ball like crazy, and Angie Butler was bumping everything in sight. Even Calvin’s Tryna Vander Zwaag was in on the action, serving, setting, and even smiling during that match. It is clear this team has some serious talent that is helping them push forward.

What’s next for these squads? We don’t know the specifics just yet, but the women’s soccer team will be looking to keep that momentum going, and the women’s volleyball team will surely be aiming to build on their advancement. It’s an exciting time for Hope College athletics!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.