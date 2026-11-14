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Alex Wilkins just saved No. 24 Kentucky from a shocking upset loss, draining a three-pointer with just 2.2 seconds left to secure a wild 78-77 victory against Northern Arizona at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats were staring down a massive defeat, but Wilkins absolutely would not let it happen.

Wilkins Delivers From the Elbow

This game was an absolute nail-biter, coming down to the wire. Wilkins stepped up big time, drilling his clutch three-pointer from the right elbow of the arc. That bucket was the difference maker, keeping the No. 24 Wildcats from falling to an unexpected defeat at home. It was a 78-77 final score, and honestly, you gotta be wondering what just happened in that building.

Talk about a close call! Kentucky absolutely escaped that one on Friday night. They’re definitely counting their lucky stars after Wilkins pulled that off.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.