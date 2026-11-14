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Charlotte Flair is officially in the inaugural John Cena Classic, accepting her invitation on Friday’s SmackDown, and believe me, this thing is already shaping up to be wild. John Cena himself showed up at Amerant Bank Arena to hand her the offer, and the 14-time women’s world champion didn’t hesitate. This isn’t just another match, folks, this is Cena’s new vision, and it is going to crown two champions chosen by us, the fans.

Cena’s New Classic Is Stacked, And We’re Calling The Shots

Yeah, the Queen is in, but she’s not alone. Fatal Influence also got added to the John Cena Classic roster by Cena himself. You want a lineup? Here’s who we got so far: Cody Rhodes, Zilla Fatu, Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno, Kelani Jordan, Charlotte Flair, and Fatal Influence. This event, which runs on December 14, is going to pit WWE Superstars against NXT Superstars, and that alone is enough to get you hyped. Cena, who officially retired from in-ring action back in December 2025, announced this whole Classic back on May 9 at WWE Backlash, and he’s not messing around. We’re talking about men’s and women’s champions being crowned, but here’s the kicker: Club WWE members are going to be selecting the winners in an American Idol-style voting format. That means *our* votes actually matter for this!

Flair’s Return Sets Up A Showdown

Let’s be real, Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated women’s wrestlers ever, a legit 14-time women’s world champion, following in her dad Ric Flair’s footsteps big time. She’s been active this year, going hard in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WrestleMania 42 and then getting involved in a ladder match at SummerSlam. She had a brief moment away after an October 9 SmackDown episode where Tatum Paxley replaced her in a women’s tag team title match against Fatal Influence, but she came back strong on November 6 to attack Jade Cargill. Now, both Flair and Fatal Influence are confirmed for the John Cena Classic, setting up a huge showdown on December 14.

So, get ready, Club WWE members. Your votes are going to decide who walks away with the gold on December 14. With Flair and Fatal Influence locked in, and a fan-voted format, this Classic is going to be unpredictable, and I absolutely cannot wait to see how this all shakes out.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.