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Dejounte Murray is expected to be away from the Pelicans in the short term, per league sources, as his reps and the team work to find him a new home via trade. This isn’t just a rumor, folks, it’s the real deal happening right now.

Murray Off the Roster, Trade Talks Heat Up

Marc Stein just dropped the news, citing league sources, that Murray won’t be with the team for a bit. The situation is clear: the Pelicans and Murray’s people are actively trying to lock down a trade. They’re trying to find him a new spot, which means a significant shake-up for the Pelicans roster.

The Big Unknown: His Next Destination

But here’s the kicker, the part that’s keeping everyone on edge: how fast can they actually pull off this trade? That’s still a complete mystery. There’s no clear timeline on when we’ll see Murray in a new jersey, or even which jersey it’ll be. So, for now, all eyes are on the trade market. Murray’s future is totally up in the air, and we’re all just waiting to see where he lands next.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.