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Brazil’s Under-20 squad just laid down a serious marker, taking down Peru 2-0 in Belém in the first of their two scheduled friendlies. Goals from defender Vitão and forward Riquelme sealed the deal, giving coach Paulo Victor a huge boost as he preps the squad for the South American Under-20 Championship coming up in January 2027 in Colombia. This wasn’t just a win, though. It was a statement about control, patience, and then absolute ruthlessness.

Absolute Control, Zero Reward… At First

The first half at Mangueirão was total dominance, plain and simple. Brazil’s Under-20s were locked in, marking tight, controlling the game, and giving Peru absolutely no breathing room. We’re talking 83% possession in that opening half, folks! Peru barely even got into Brazil’s half until the 32nd minute, and that was just for a corner. The issue? Despite all that overwhelming control, the score stayed 0-0. Brazil had chances, sure. Kauã Pascini set up Yuri Leles for a cross that the keeper parried, but Erick Beletrísticas couldn’t quite get there for the finish. Then, in first-half stoppage time, Kauã Pascini fired a powerful shot from outside the box and had a first-time effort from Bruninho’s cross that gave the Peruvian keeper a real scare. You could feel the frustration building, even with all that ball.

Peru Tried to Fight Back, But Brazil’s Finishers Said ‘Nope’

Brazil came out for the second half with a different energy, still owning the game but pushing relentlessly for that breakthrough. Just two minutes in, Erick Belé found himself unmarked inside the box but fired his first-time shot over the bar. And get this, Peru actually had a couple of scares for Brazil, with defender Pereda nearly finding the net twice around the sixth minute. Then Bruninho tried a spectacular solo run, dribbling past four Peruvian players from the halfway line, but his shot was blocked. The best chance for Peru came in the 25th minute when Loayza won the ball, advanced, and sent a low cross to Herrera, who shockingly mishit his shot and blew a golden opportunity. That had to sting. But then, it was all Brazil. In the 32nd minute, Pedro Ferreira’s corner from the left took a deflection, falling to Vitão, who unleashed a stunning first-time shot to finally break the deadlock! Ten minutes later, Riquelme put the icing on the cake, winning the ball in the attacking half, surging forward, cutting past a defender, and chipping the advancing keeper for an absolute beauty of a goal. What a finish!

What a performance from Brazil’s U20s, showing they can absolutely boss a game and then deliver when it truly matters. They’re not done yet, though. They’ll face Peru again on Monday the 16th, same stadium, 8 p.m. If Peru didn’t learn their lesson tonight, they’re in for another long one because this Brazil squad is on fire as they march towards the Championship!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.