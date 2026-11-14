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Only four players in the long, storied history of Texas high school football had ever crossed the incredible milestone of more than 10,000 career rushing yards. That exclusive club officially got a new member Friday night, November 13, when Randle senior running back and five-star Texas commit Landen Williams-Callis punched in a 9-yard run late in the first quarter of his team’s postseason opener at home against A&M Consolidated. Talk about starting your playoff run with a bang!

History Made on the Gridiron

Williams-Callis entered the postseason needing just 29 yards to hit that jaw-dropping 10,000-yard mark. He didn’t waste any time, getting it done early in a huge playoff game. It’s not every day you see a player etch their name into the history books of a football-crazed state like Texas. This kid has been flat-out dominant, and his commitment to Texas, announced back on August 1 before his senior season even kicked off, just shows you the kind of talent we’re witnessing.

A Career of Breaking Records, Not Just Tackles

What Williams-Callis is doing this season is really just business as usual for the future Longhorn. He exploded onto the scene as a freshman in 2023, rushing for 1,944 yards and 23 touchdowns. He somehow upped his own ante his sophomore year, absolutely tearing it up for 2,108 yards and 43 touchdowns, leading the Lions to a Class 5A Division II championship. As a junior, he kept the foot on the gas, rushing for a mind-boggling 3,442 yards and 58 touchdowns, taking the Lions all the way to a state championship appearance. Before Friday’s game, this senior machine was averaging a ridiculous 247.7 yards and nearly four rushing touchdowns per game. People wondered if he could replicate those insane numbers this year, but he’s proving everyone wrong, showing he’s on his way to setting career bests if Randle can make a deep run.

Chasing the All-Time Mark

So, what’s next for Williams-Callis? Well, the state record for career rushing yards was set last season by Mount Enterprise’s Kaegan Ash, who finished his high school career with 11,382 yards. If Williams-Callis and the Lions can go on a long postseason run, you know he’s going to be chasing that all-time record. The playoffs are just getting started, and this kid is already writing his legend. Get ready for more fireworks from this future Texas Longhorn!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.